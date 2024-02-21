54 detonators found outside Kalyan railway station in Mumbai

Mumbai: Around 54 detonators were found outside platform number 1 of Kalyan railway station in Mumbai today.

Reports say, all the detonators were electronic, they are used to break the mountains. A team of railway police, Mumbai police and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, police are finding out from where it reached near the railway station, whether someone forgot it or someone left it here intentionally.

They are scanning CCTV footage near the Kalyan railway station. The investigation into this matter is still underway.