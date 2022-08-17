50 Injured As Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Maharashtra

Mumbai: As many as 50 persons were injured after three bogies of a train derailed in Maharashtra’s Gondia.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 2:30 am on Wednesday.

Out of all these 49 have been discharged after first aid, while one person is said to be critical.

According to reports, the train was going from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The accident occurred due to a collision between a goods train and passenger train and due to signalling issues.

The driver applied the emergency brake, but could not avert colliding into the goods train.