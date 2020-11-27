5 Killed As Fire Breaks Out At ICU Of COVID Hospital in Gujarat

Rajkot: At least five patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in the wee hours of Friday.

Sources said, 11 COVID-19 patients were admitted in the ICU of the hospital, while six were saved and five lost their lives in the fire incident.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavadi area where 33 patients were admitted.

On being informed, the Rajkot fire department reached the spot and controlled the blaze, while the patients were relocated to another COVID-19 hospital.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.