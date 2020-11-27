5 Killed As Fire Breaks Out At ICU Of COVID Hospital in Gujarat

By WCE 1

Rajkot: At least five patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in the wee hours of Friday.

Sources said, 11 COVID-19 patients were admitted in the ICU of the hospital, while six were saved and five lost their lives in the fire incident.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavadi area where 33 patients were admitted.

On being informed, the Rajkot fire department reached the spot and controlled the blaze, while the patients were relocated to another COVID-19 hospital.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

You might also like
Business

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Remains Stable On Friday

Nation

Delhi Based Event Organiser Gang-Raped At Gurugram Hotel

State

Many Interesting Information Is Hidden In The Number Written On Your PAN Card, Know…

State

Do You Know You Can Chat On WhatsApp Offline? Here’s How

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.