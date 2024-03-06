5 killed as bus collides with car in Haryana

Chandigarh: At least five people were killed after a bus collided head-on with a car in Haryana’s Rewari on Wednesday.

According to reports, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when they met with the accident on the Mahendragarh road. Reportedly, the Haryana roadways bus collided head-on with a Baleno car, leaving five people critically injured.

They were immediately rushed to nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead. Further details related to the matter are awaited.

