5 hospitalized after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant in Gurugram

Gurugram: At least five people were hospitalized after consuming mouth freshener at a restaurant in Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday.

According to reports, one Amit Kumar, along with his wife and friends visited the La Forestta Cafe in Gurugram’s Sector 90, where they had meal. Reportedly, after having meal, the group were offered mouth fresheners by restaurant staff.

After consuming the mouth freshener, their health immediately deteriorated as they experienced continuous vomiting and bleeding from their mouths.

The victim alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management did not assist the group and remained indifferent.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted them to a nearby private hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment.

Based on the information, a FIR has been filed against the restaurant owner and the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, atleast 22 students from Bamra Salihi Ashram school in Kuchinda suddenly fell ill on Sunday morning, reportedly due to food poisoning.



As per reports, the students began experiencing symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. The school administration immediately rushed them to Kuchinda Sub-Divisional hospital for medical aid.

The doctors promptly administered first aid to the affected students. However, as the condition of the ten students is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained.

Five people started vomiting blood and reported a burning sensation in their mouths after eating mouth freshener after their meal at a cafe in Gurugram. They were hospitalized and two are critical. pic.twitter.com/brMnbWbZQW — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) March 4, 2024

