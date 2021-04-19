49 Test Covid Positive At A Boarding School In Himachal

By KalingaTV Bureau
covid in school
Representational Image

Shimla: Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, staff and students of another boarding school have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

A total of 49 staff members and students of Pinegrove School near Dharampur town in Solan district tested positive for the virus. With them, the total number of positive cases in its two schools located in Solan district rose to 150.

Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman told the media the situation was alarming at Pinegrove Schools in Dharampur and Subathu. Both schools have been declared containment zones.

Earlier, Dalhousie Public School, a prominent residential school in Chamba district, reported 122 cases, of which 99 were students and 23 staff members.

While the state’s schools and educational institutions were ordered shut last month till April 21, but residential schools were allowed to remain operational.

Besides Solan, the situation in other districts like Kangra, Una and Sirmaur is equally worrying with positive cases rising every day.

