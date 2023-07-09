48 kgs of gold paste seized at Surat International Airport

Surat: In a major gold seizure, 48 kgs of gold paste was reportedly seized at Surat International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday.

According to the DRI, the official, as a part of Operation Goldmine, checked some passengers an suspension of smuggling gold and seized has seized the gold paste weighing around 48 kgs.

More details are awaited.

Gujarat | As a part of Operation Goldmine, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 48 kgs of gold paste at Surat International Airport. This is one of the biggest gold seizures at airports in recent times: DRI pic.twitter.com/2r0rZ7uugS — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Air Intelligence Unit or Customs had seized a total of 1313 grams of gold of 24 Karat purity and 25 grams of 22 Karat purity, worth Rs 79.12 lakh, from 8 passengers who arrived at Trichy airport on July 6 and 7 from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Dubai.

“Acting on intelligence, Customs officers at Trichy airport seized gold weighing 1.3 Kg of 24 Karat purity and 25.00 grams of 22 Karat purity totally valued at ₹ 79.12 Lakh from 8 passengers who arrived through flights from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Dubai on July 6 2023 and July 7 2023,” read the official statement.