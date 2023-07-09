48 kgs of gold paste seized at Surat International Airport

A total of 48 kgs of gold paste was reportedly seized at Surat International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Nation
By Subadh Nayak 0
gold paste seized at Surat Airport

Surat: In a major gold seizure, 48 kgs of gold paste was reportedly seized at Surat International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday.

According to the DRI, the official, as a part of Operation Goldmine, checked some passengers an suspension of smuggling gold and seized  has seized the gold paste weighing around 48 kgs.

More details are awaited.

Must Read

IAF contingent practises in France for Bastille Day parade

Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow due to incessant…

Man arrested for making objectionable comments on Shivaji in…

Earlier on Friday, Air Intelligence Unit or Customs had seized a total of 1313 grams of gold of 24 Karat purity and 25 grams of 22 Karat purity, worth Rs 79.12 lakh, from 8 passengers who arrived at Trichy airport on July 6 and 7 from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Dubai.

“Acting on intelligence, Customs officers at Trichy airport seized gold weighing 1.3 Kg of 24 Karat purity and 25.00 grams of 22 Karat purity totally valued at ₹ 79.12 Lakh from 8 passengers who arrived through flights from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Dubai on July 6 2023 and July 7 2023,” read the official statement.

You might also like
Nation

IMD issues heavy to very rainfall warning for different parts of India: Check details

Nation

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Nation

Dalit youth forced to lick feet, accused arrested

Nation

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host two day Visitor’s Conference on July 10

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans