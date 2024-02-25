4 LeT terrorist associates held in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in J&K’s Kulgam district and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.

A police official said that the Kulgam police, along with the army and the CRPF, busted a LeT module and arrested the four terrorist associates, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.

A pistol, two pistol magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, 24 INSAS round have been recovered from them.

“Further investigation in the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case,” the police official said.