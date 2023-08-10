4 killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Four people lost their lives in two different road accidents in Andhra Pradesh. The accidents took place in Nellore and Kurnool districts.

Image Credit: IANS

Andhra Pradesh: As many as four people lost their lives in two different road accidents in Andhra Pradesh. Both the road accidents happened on August 10.

One of the accidents took place after a tourist bus and a tanker lorry collided head-on. The accident took place on Mumbai national Highway near Damaramadugu Ramachandrareddy Nagar in Nellore district.

Drivers of the truck and the bus lost their lives in the accident as cabins of both the vehicles were crushed in the accident.

In another incident, two people were killed and five were left severely injured after a car overturned near Chaintakunta in Halaharvi Mandal of Kurnool district. The passengers in the car hailed from Karnataka. The injured were immediately shifted to a Government hospital in Alur.

