4 dead, several feared missing as boat capsizes in Uttar Pradesh

At least four people were dead and about two dozen others feared missing after a boat carrying some 40 persons capsized in Ballia

Nation
By IANS 0

Ballia: At least four people were dead and about two dozen others feared missing after a boat carrying some 40 persons capsized in the Tamsa River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Monday.

The bodies of four women have been retrieved so far.

According to reports, the boat it capsized apparently due to overcrowding.

Sources said that the people were on their way to a local fair when the accident took place.

Rescue operations are underway with the help of local boatmen.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Two Missing After Boat Capsizes In Brahmani River In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans