Kulgam: Atleast four soldiers were injured on Wednesday after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Army’s road opening party in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The attack took place at 10.15 AM when the troops were doing a sanitisation drill in the general area of Shamshipura at Khanabal in Kulgam district.The four soldiers received splinter injuries in the attack and they were immediately evacuated to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

“Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital,” the army said in a statement.

Additional forces have been brought in to catch the attackers.The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started.