Jammu and Kashmir earthquake
Image Credit: IANS

4.8 earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday even though the impact was felt only in Srinagar city and adjoining areas.

Met department officials said the quake struck at 12.02 p.m., and its epicentre was in Jammu and Kashmir region, 120 km inside the Earth’s crust.

“Its coordinates are latitude 34.86 degrees north and longitude 74.06 degrees east”, an official of the Met department said.

Related News

BSF officer dies on duty in Kashmir

Security forces recover drone dropped arms, ammunition from…

Pakistan to use drones to bomb security establishments near…

2 CRPF men, 1 SPO killed in Kashmir terror attack

On Friday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir with its epicentre in Ladakh-Tibet border.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past.

In October 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 50,000 people in Indian and Pakistan controlled parts of J&K.

You might also like
Nation

India reports 85,362 new COVID-19 cases, 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hours

Nation

BSF officer dies on duty in Kashmir

Nation

Indian envoy walks out of UNGA protesting Imran’s speech against country

Business

Check Petrol And Diesel Rates In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7