3rd death due to coronavirus in India reported

Delhi: The third death in India due to novel coronavirus has been reported. “Maharashtra: A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital”, reported ANI.

Maharashtra: A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital pic.twitter.com/E1X8Dj78n0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

As per the report, a 64-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID 19 in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital.

If this news is to be believed, this is the third case in India, where a man died due to coronavirus COVID 19.

Earlier, a man in Karnataka and later a woman in Delhi died due to coronavirus..

It is to be noted that coronavirus has already been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Update

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient died here on Tuesday, making him the first such victim in Maharashtra and Indias third reported death due to coronavirus.

The man was under treatment at the state-run Kasturba Hospital in south central Mumbai for the past few days.

Health and government officials concerned declined to share further details.

There are another 38 coronavirus positive patients admitted in hospitals across the state.