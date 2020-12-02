36,604 Covid Positives, 501 Deaths In 24 Hrs In India

36,604 Covid Positives, 501 Deaths In 24 Hrs In India

Bhubaneswar: With 36,604 new Covid infections, India’s total cases rise to 94,99,414.

With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,38,122.

There are a total active cases at 4,28,644.

Total discharged cases lies at 89,32,647 with 43,062 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

India still ranks second in the tally of worst affected nations in the world, second only to United States of America.