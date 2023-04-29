365 more Indians return from violence-hit Sudan, land in Delhi

New Delhi: As many as 365 Indian nationals returned home from war-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri and landed in Delhi a few minutes back.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweeted about it and wrote, “More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri, 365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi.”

This is the sixth batch of Indians who were brought from Sudan. Earlier today, the Operation Kaveri Flight with 365 Indian nationals on board had departed Jeddah for New Delhi.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted, “Another flight carrying Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah to New Delhi. 365 passengers onboard this 6th outbound flight are on their way back home.”

Earlier 121 people were rescued from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, which is about 40 kilometres north of the violence-hit Sudan capital of Khartoum, on the intervening nights of April 27 and 28. Importantly, a C-130J heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force took up without any navigational aid, fuel, or landing lights.

Upon their arrival in Delhi the passengers narrated their chilling experience of last few days in which they struggled hard in the conflict-hit Sudan. They thanked and lauded PM Modi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar and shouted the slogan, “Bharat Mata Ki Jay”.