Lucknow: In what seems to be a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 34 patients have tested positive at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) laboratory.

The tally of Corona positive cases in the state is now 155.

Sources said that the majority of those who had tested positive, were those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Six of those who have been found to be Corona positive are presently admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur.

Eight samples from Agra have tested positive and all the patients are admitted in the S. N. Medical College there.

Twelve patients admitted in the Balrampur hospital in Lucknow have tested Corona positive. These are mainly those who had been found in mosques in Lucknow and adjoining Kakori area.

Four Corona positive patients whose sample were tested at the KGMU are from Azamgarh and are admitted in super specialty hospital there.

One patient is from Pratapgarh district hospital. This is the first case from Pratapgarh.

Two patients are from Hardoi district while one is from Shahjahanpur.

Of the 34 patients found to be Corona positive, 33 are male while one woman is from Agra.

A government spokesman said, Health officials are now tracking the families and others who came into contact with these Corona positive patients and all of them are being quarantined.”