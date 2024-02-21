300 people fell sick after having prasad at religious event in Maharashtra, patients being treated on streets

Buldhana: Around 300 people, including women and children, fell ill after consuming prasad during a religious event in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the last day of Harinam Saptah at Somnatha village.

Reports say, the villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad. They were immediately taken to the hospital in Bibi village. Due to lack of beds, many patients were treated outside the hospital. The critical patients have been sent to the government hospitals of Mehkar and Lonar.

Visuals showed several patients being treated outside a hospital due to a shortage of beds with saline bottles were fitted to the rope that were hooked to the trees.

The condition of all the patients who were admitted are stated to be stable and most of them have been discharged, the district collector said.

A team of doctors has been deployed in the village with medical emergency.

The samples of the prasad have been sent for analysis and an inquiry has been set up.