Militants arrested in kupwara district of kashmir
3 militants arrested in Kupwara district of Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: The J&K police on Thursday said three Kashmiri men from Kupwara district who recently joined terrorist ranks have been arrested.

The three had posted pictures brandishing weapons on the social media recently announcing their joining.

SSP Kupwara Sriram Ambarkar told IANS that the three were arrested after a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) by police and army was launched in a forested area of Kupwara district on the basis of specific intelligence input. The arrests were made from Sogam in North Kashmir.

