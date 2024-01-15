3 killed as molten metal overflow triggers fire in factory in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Three workers were killed while four others injured after molten metal from a furnace overflowed, leading to a fire breakout at a steel factory in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The incident occurred on January 14 at Kemo Steel Industries Private Limited (KSIPL) in Budhamora village of the district.

According to reports, a mechanical failure in the steel melting unit led to the overflow of hot molten steel. During the incident, the workers were loading metal scrap into the furnace.

Following the incident, eyewitnesses shared harrowing visuals on social media, showing workers panicking and desperately trying to flee the scene.

Further investigation is underway and more details related to the matter are awaited.