3 killed, 6 injured in car-truck collision in Telangana

By IANS 0

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Warangal district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet.

A couple and their son were killed in the collision. Police shifted the bodies to government hospital Wardhannapet.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Varalakshmi and Venkat Sai Reddy. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The family was coming to Warangal from Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the highway. Police removed the badly mangled car with the help of a crane and cleared the highway.

You might also like
Nation

28-year-old Youth held for raping 70-yr-old woman in Karnataka

Nation

US seizes over 50K Bitcoin worth $3.3 bn stored in popcorn tin

Nation

DRDO launches testing, evaluation facility for Sonar Systems of Navy

Nation

President Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards to Nurses

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.