3 Indian Army men killed during face-off with Chinese soldiers

New Delhi: Three Indian Army men, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with Chinese Peoples Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region.

Indian Army in a statement said, during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties.”

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers”. Indian Army said.

The force further stated that senior military officials of both the countries are currently meeting at the face-off site to defuse the situation.

On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks happened in Eastern Ladakh between India and China.

The talks are happening near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.