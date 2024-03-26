3 houses gutted in massive fire in Srinagar, 2 fire service personnel injured

Srinagar: Three houses were gutted in massive fire in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Reportedly, two fire service personnel were injured while fighting the blaze.

According to reports, the massive fire accident occurred in Nowpora locality of Srinagar on Monday evening.

After receiving information about the incident, fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and started rescue and firefighting operations. During their efforts to douse the flames, two fire service personnel sustained burn injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to known. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a godown in Alipur area of New Delhi on Monday morning. Fortunately, no casualty has been reported so far.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, they received a call regarding a blaze at a godown was received at 6:15 a.m. in Budhpur, Alipur area. After receiving information about the incident, a total of 34 fire tenders rushed to the site.

As per official reports, the fire is in the oil godown and the whirlpool company’s godown.

On the same day, at least 13 people were injured after a fire broke out at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. The fire broke out in the ‘garbha griha’ of the temple, reliable reports confirmed.

As per the information received, the fire broke out during the early morning hours of Monday, while the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ was taking place. Reportedly, Holi celebrations were underway at the temple when the incident occurred.