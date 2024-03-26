Minor boy kidnapped and killed for Rs 23 lakh ransom in Maharashtra’s Thane

Thane: A 9-year-old boy was kidnapped while he was returning home after his finished his evening prayers at the local mosque in Maharashtra’s Thane. He was later killed for a ransom of Rs 23 lakh.

According to reports, a local tailor kidnapped and murdered the minor boy. The incident has come to the fore from the Goregaon village in Thane’s Badlapur. As per the police reports, the prime accused, identified as Salman Maulvi, wanted money to build a new house.

Reportedly, Salman Maulvi kidnapped the minor boy to extort a ransom of Rs 23 lakh. As the boy didn’t returned home after the evening prayer, his family started to search for him. They later received a call in which the accused demanded the exorbitant ransom for their son’s safe return.

After receiving information about the matter, police also initiated a search operation. The accused, sensing the mounting pressure, changed the SIM cards of his phone.

On Monday, the cops tracked the location of Salman’s residence. When they went there, they found the body of the minor kid stuffed in a sack, callously concealed behind the house.

The cops seized the body and sent it for autopsy. They also arrested the prime accused’s brother Safuan Maulvi in connection with the kidnapping and murder. An FIR has been registered and while Salman has been identified as the prime suspect, investigations are underway.