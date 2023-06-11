3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district at 6.34 am on Sunday according to NCS

Itanagar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district at 6.34 am on Sunday. As per the data provided by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 06:34:58 IST, Lat: 27.02 & Long: 92.57, Depth: 33 Km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh,” reads National Center for Seismology tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Arunachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 11:43:01 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 93.27, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Arunachal Pradesh, India,” said NCS.

