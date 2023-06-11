3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district at 6.34 am on Sunday. As per the data provided by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 06:34:58 IST, Lat: 27.02 & Long: 92.57, Depth: 33 Km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh,” reads National Center for Seismology tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 06:34:58 IST, Lat: 27.02 & Long: 92.57, Depth: 33 Km ,Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P5DiQecPwa @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/9uQyFNXldE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 11, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Arunachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 11:43:01 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 93.27, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Arunachal Pradesh, India,” said NCS.