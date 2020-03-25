277 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jodhpur

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A total 277 stranded Indians have been evacuated from Coronavirus-affected Iran. They arrived at Jodhpur Airport on Wednesday morning.

After preliminary screening conducted at the airport upon arrival, the evacuees were shifted to the Indian Army quarantine facility established at Jodhpur Military Station.

“The Army in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities and Civil Administration, Jodhpur has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater to a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support,” Indian Army stated.

The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

Indian Defence forces have set up quarantine bases across the country for 5000 people who are suspected to be affected by coronavirus or are coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

The Indian Army has set up quarantine bases for around 4000 people and Indian Navy and Indian Air Force set up facilities for 1000 people.

IANS