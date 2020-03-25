A total of 195 stranded Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer by a special plane on Wednesday evening.

277 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jodhpur

By IANS
0

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A total 277 stranded Indians have been evacuated from Coronavirus-affected Iran. They arrived at Jodhpur Airport on Wednesday morning.

After preliminary screening conducted at the airport upon arrival, the evacuees were shifted to the Indian Army quarantine facility established at Jodhpur Military Station.

“The Army in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities and Civil Administration, Jodhpur has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater to a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support,” Indian Army stated.

Related News

PM Modi declares countrywide lockdown for 21 days to fight…

2 lakh calls responded on corona helpline: Govt

No minimum balance fee required for savings bank accounts:…

Zero COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 5 cured in Delhi: Kejriwal

The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

Indian Defence forces have set up quarantine bases across the country for 5000 people who are suspected to be affected by coronavirus or are coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

The Indian Army has set up quarantine bases for around 4000 people and Indian Navy and Indian Air Force set up facilities for 1000 people.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi declares countrywide lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Nation

2 lakh calls responded on corona helpline: Govt

Nation

No minimum balance fee required for savings bank accounts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nation

Zero COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 5 cured in Delhi: Kejriwal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.