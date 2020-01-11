Trains delayed
26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

According to northern railway officials, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express was running behind its schedule by 5 hours, followed by Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express delayed by 4 hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours and 15 minutes, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express and Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohila Garibrath were delayed by 3 hours.

Rajenda Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express were delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

(IANS)

