New Delhi: At least seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory COVID tests carried out before the monsoon session of Parliament started this morning.

The list of MPs who have been detected COVID-19 positive in Lok Sabha include: Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratap Rao Jadav, Janardan Singh, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

Among the infected MPs in Lok Sabha, the BJP has a maximum number of 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.

The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14.