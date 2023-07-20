24-year-old techie electrocuted while running on treadmill at Delhi Gym

New-Delhi: In a highly tragic incident, a 24-year-old techie died of electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in north Delhi’s Rohini area.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Saksham Pruthi, resident of Sector-19 in Rohini was a BTech graduate and worked at a company in Gurugram.

Reports say, Saksham collapsed while exercising on the treadmill on Tuesday evening. He was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini Sec-6, where he was declared dead.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 7.30 am when Saksham was running on the treadmill at the gym.

During the postmortem examination, electrocution was confirmed as the cause of death.

A case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery. The police have arrested gym manager Anubhav Duggal.