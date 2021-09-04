24 districts including Ayodhya in UP declared Covid-19 free

Lucknow: As many as 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Aligarh and Amethi, have been declared COVID-19 free, said office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reports said that not a single active case since the past few days has been reported from districts including Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamripur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mohoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur.

The active caseload of the most populous state is 269. Meanwhile, no daily death due to the disease has been registered in a day.

The number of recoveries rose to 16,86,308 as 21 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state on Friday. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 239 while the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,854.

The country today reported 42,618 Covid positives pushing the overall country’s tally to 3,29,45,907. The country also witnessed 330 deaths in the same time span, taking the death toll to 4,40,225, according to the health ministry’s updated data on Saturday. The active caseload has also reported a substantial growth and stands at 4,05,681.