23 Delhi bound trains delayed due to fog

By IANS

New Delhi: At least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Friday by one to three hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

According to Northern Railway officials, the Katihar-Ameitsar Express was running behind schedule by three hours and 30 minutes, followed by the Howarah-New Delhi Poorva Express by three hours.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express were each delayed by two hours and 30 minutes.

The Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garibrath Express, Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express were also running behind schedule by two hours and 30 minutes.

On Thursday, 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed.

