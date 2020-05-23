23 COVID deaths, 591 new cases in Delhi in a day

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases count in the national capital jumped to 12,910 with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll has reached 231 with 23 new deaths recorded in a day, the Delhi Health Department said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 6,412 are active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 23 new deaths were added in the tally taking the total COVID toll in the national capital to 231.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

“At least 6,267 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 6,412 cases are active,” the Health Department said.