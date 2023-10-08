22 drown to death in Bihar within 24 hours; CM Nitish Kumar extends grief and announces compensation

Patna: Bihar witnessed a devastating tragedy as 22 people succumbed to drowning incidents across the state’s rivers, ponds, and water bodies within a 24-hour timeframe. The highest number of casualties were reported from Bhojpur district.

Tragically, the majority of the drowning incidents, amounting to five lives lost, occurred in Bhojpur district. The toll includes four individuals from Jehanabad district, three each from Patna and Rohtas districts, and two each from Darbhanga and Nawada.

Additionally, one person each lost their life to drowning in Madhepura, Kaimur, and Aurangabad.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stands in solidarity with the grieving families. He also announced a compassionate ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each victim.

The state grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate event, with the death toll reaching 22 individuals in nine districts. Further detailed reports are awaited.

