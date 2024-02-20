20 houses gutted as fire breaks out in Telangana’s Karimnagar

Telangana: Atleast 20 houses were gutted and 4-5 cylinders have exploded after a fire broke out in Telangana’s Karimnagar area, a fire service official said.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to officials from the Fire Department.

Reports say, the incident broke out at around 10.50 am. Some people spotted the fire and informed the fire personnel.

Soon after the news about the fire incident reached the fire department, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Later, the police also rushed to the site where the incident took place.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police said they were trying to ascertain how the fire broke out.

According to locals there was a dispute with regard to the land. The workers, who had been living there for over two decades, had refused to vacate the land located in a key commercial area.