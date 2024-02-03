2-year-old child bitten by Pitbull in Gurugam, Case filed against owner

Gurugram: A two-year-old boy and his aunt were bitten by a Pitbull in Sector 5 area of Gurugram of Haryana. Following the incident, a case has been filed against the owner of the dog.

According to the complainant, one Naveen Sahu, the incident happened on Wednesday in front of his house. The complainant informed that his sister and nephew were standing near the gate of his house when they were bitten by the pet dog of his neighbor.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the neighbor under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Sector 5 Police Station late Thursday evening. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on January 2, a Pitbull attacked a one-and-half-year-old girl in Delhi’s Burari area. The child suffered three fractures and got 18 stitches.