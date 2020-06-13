Terrorist killed in Jammu
Representational Image: National Herald

2 terrorists killed in encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

By IANS

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between terrorists and security forces at Zadoora Nipora area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The encounter took place after police and army launched a joint operation in the area on the basis of specific intelligence input.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which triggered the encounter. Security forces retaliated and eliminated both terrorists.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search is going on. Further details shall follow,” police said in a brief statement.

Security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in Kashmir. At least 14 terrorists were killed in three encounters at Reban Pinjura and Sugoo villages of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in less than a week.

You might also like
Nation

With nearly 11.5K cases, India notches highest jump in single day

World

Indian farmer killed in Nepal police firing

Nation

Noted Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi dies of heart attack after defeating corona

Nation

Accidentally transferred money to another bank customer account? Know whether you…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.