Jammu & Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A joint operation of the security forces was launched yesterday evening after being informed about their presence in that area, based on police inputs.

In an exchange of fire, two militants were killed. One M4 rifle & one pistol have been recovered from them, Defence PRO, Srinagar