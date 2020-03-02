Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Health has confirmed 2 positive cases of Coronavirus in India today.

One case has been reported in Delhi and the other case is from Telangana.

The person in Delhi had traveled to Italy. Whereas, the person from Telangana had been to Dubai.

The Ministry of Health says that travel restrictions could be imposed as a precautionary measure.

Both patients are said to be stable and are being continuously monitored.

It is noteworthy that earlier in February, 3 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had come to light in Kerala.

All three were students in Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease.

They have fully recovered and have been discharged.