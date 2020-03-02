coronavirus india
Photo: IANS

2 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Detected In India, Today

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 38

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Health has confirmed 2 positive cases of Coronavirus in India today.

One case has been reported in Delhi and the other case is from Telangana.

The person in Delhi had traveled to Italy. Whereas, the person from Telangana had been to Dubai.

The Ministry of Health says that travel restrictions could be imposed as a precautionary measure.

Both patients are said to be stable and are being continuously monitored.

Related News

2 dead, one injured in Jaipur cylinder blast

Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on plea for stay on…

Sikkim tops NE states in per capita income, Tripura 2nd

Shahrukh’s family disappears, police searching for…

It is noteworthy that earlier in February, 3 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had come to light in Kerala.

All three were students in Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease.

They have fully recovered and have been discharged.

 

You might also like
Nation

2 dead, one injured in Jaipur cylinder blast

Nation

Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on plea for stay on hanging

Nation

Sikkim tops NE states in per capita income, Tripura 2nd

Nation

Shahrukh’s family disappears, police searching for absconders

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.