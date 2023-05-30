2 pilots injured after training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka

Belagavi: A major tragedy was averted as a training aircraft developed technical snag and made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

Both pilots sustained minor injuries and have been transported to an Air Force hospital for medical attention,” officials said.

Belagavi District Fire Officer, Shashidhar Neelagar, stated that the incident took place at 9.40 a.m. As soon as the airport authorities were informed, a water tanker and a rescue team were rushed to the spot.

“We found the training aircraft crash landed on agricultural land. The pilot is safe and he has been sent to the hospital,” he said.

The arrival of the technical team is awaited and the team will ascertain the exact cause for the emergency crash landing, he stated.