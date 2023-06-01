2 lashkar associates arrested with arms & ammunition in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that ‘Naka’ (Checking) party of local police, Army and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) found two persons moving suspiciously in Warpora (Kreeri) area of the district.

“When they were frisked, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

“The recovery includes two pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live rounds,” police said.

The duo has been identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Parra, both are LeT associates, said the police.

“They have been detained for questioning,” police said.