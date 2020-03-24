2 lakh calls responded on corona helpline: Govt

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, said more than 2 lakh calls have been responded to, at the Control Room, while nearly 52,000 emails have been answered at NCDC control room.

Taking a stock of preparedness, the minister visited NCDC Control Room, Lab and Testing Facilities and emphasized on sturdy community surveillance and contact tracing.

The Health Minister also interacted with the NHM MDs and senior surveillance officers of the States/UTs through video conferencing.

Interacting with the scientists, he said, “I salute the scientists who work with the testing procedures, and put themselves at risk in their line of duty.”

As on date, cumulatively 1,87,904 persons are under surveillance, and around 35,073 have completed 28 days observation period. Of the total samples tested (12872), 2023 samples have been tested by NCDC. Of these, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lauding the efforts of surveillance officials for responding people at 24×7 helpline for COVID-19, Harsh Vardhan said, “You all form our frontline warriors, who through correct, timely and vital information, are rendering your service to the nation.”

The Union Minister said, “It is the need of the hour that all the people who are either in home or quarantine facility, need to maintain strict vigil, and practice laid down protocols of social distancing, and personal hygiene. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly, pregnant women and small children.”

IANS