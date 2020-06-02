2 militants killed in Jammu
2 Jaish militants killed in Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: Two Jaish e Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter at Awantipore Tral in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Tuesday. Police said both slain militants were Kashmiris. There was no collateral damage. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

The operation was launched jointly by the police and the army on Monday night on the basis of a credible input. Army said announcements were made for the terrorists to surrender.

When in the morning as the security forces tightened their cordon and zeroed in on the terror hideout, the terrorists fired at them triggering the gunfight in which both men were killed

