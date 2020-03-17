coronavirus
2 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, 125 cases in India

By IANS
New Delhi: Two people from Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive with coronavirus.

While one patient is identified as a resident of Sector 100 who returned from France. The second patient is a resident of Hyde Park in Sector 78. Both are now in isolation.

District’s Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav informed: “Surveillance system has already been started. Other patients too have been admitted to hospitals.”

As of Tuesday morning, total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India stands at 125. There have been couple of deaths due to the virus, across India, so far.

