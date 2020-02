Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and two civilians sustained injuries after terrorists lobbed grenade upon the paramilitary force near Pratap park in Lal Chowk area on Sunday afternoon.

The grenade was lobbed by unidentified terrorists upon the CRPF’s 171 Battalion around 12.45 p.m.

“All injured have been evacuated and shifted to nearby hospital,” the CRPF told IANS.