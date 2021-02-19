Srinagar: Two local policemen succumb to injuries on Friday after terrorists fired bullets at a police party in Barzulla area of Srinagar district.

Police said militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area of Srinagar city.

The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries.The area has been cordoned off for searches.

“Two policemen injured in this attack have succumbed to their injuries. They were unarmed when the attack was carried out,” a senior police official said.

The militant attack took place a day after the 24-member diplomatic delegation concluded its two-day visit to the union territory.

In two separate gunfights, three militants and a policeman were killed and another policeman injured in Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir earlier in the day.