2 brothers killed, numerous vehicles gutted after two godowns burn in Pune

Pune: Two brothers were asphyxiated to death in their sleep and several vehicles were gutted in a massive fire which burnt two adjacent godowns at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune early on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 2.30 a.m. from the congested Walhekarwadi area of the twin city, sparking panic in the locality, as locals summoned help.

At least five fire-tenders rushed to the spot and battled the blaze which had spread through the godown of Ganesh Packaging Ltd., where a large quantity of wood was stored that is believed to have first caught fire.

The flames quickly spread to the adjoining warehouse of Vinayak Aluminium Profile company where the two brothers were fast asleep on a mezzanine floor, unaware of the raging inferno around them.

The fire has completely gutted the two warehouses besides a four-wheeler and three two-wheelers parked in the vicinity which were also burnt as the flames spread and caught them.

After reaching inside, the fire-fighters found bodies of two brothers who succumbed due to suffocation by the toxic smoke and fumes of the burning materials.

They are identified as: Kamlesh A. Chaudhary, 23 and his younger sibling Lalit A. Chaudhary, 21.

The cause of the blaze is not known, and the police and fire brigade are continuing further investigations.