17% hike in salary announced for govt employees in Karnataka

Bengaluru: BS Bommai-led Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief. The decision was taken after the employees in the state went on strike from today.

It has been ordered to sanction interim relief of 17% of the base wage for the State Government employees after discussion with the President of the State Government Employees Association, office bearers, and also with the Finance Officers.

We will form a committee on NPS and take action based on its report,” said CM Bommai to media persons after the meet.

On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility. The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari.