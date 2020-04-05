Corona in jammu
14 Persons Test Covid-19 Positive in J&K, Total rises to 106

Jammu: Continuing an upward surge, 14 more tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in J&K, taking the total number to 106.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal, in a tweet, said: “…14 new cases in Kashmir Division. Total number of positive cases in J&K now 106. Active cases in Kashmir-82 and Jammu -18.”

Out of these positive cases, four have completely recovered while two succumbed in the hospital, leaving the number of active cases in J&K at 100 out of whom 82 are in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

The couple that tested positive on Saturday in Shopian district had tested negative after quarantine following their return from Saudi Arabia.

When released from quarantine, after three days they developed symptoms after which they tested positive.

