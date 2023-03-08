13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: A total of 13 party functionaries from Tamil Nadu’s BJP quit the party to join its alliance partner, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday.

The 13 belonged to the BJP’s IT wing in Chennai West.

Two days earlier, on Sunday, four BJP leaders joined the AIADMK. They resigned because they were dissatisfied with the party’s state leadership, particularly with how state president K Annamalai operated. They say that he used the party to build a cult around himself rather than strengthening it.

More details are awaited.