IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs

In yesterday’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs.

Briefing the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first Gujarat Titans made 231 runs losing three wickets. Of which, Shubman Gill hit 104 runs in 55 balls, Sai Sudharsan made 103 runs in 51 balls and David Miller made 16 runs (not out). From CSK’s side, Tushar Deshpande took two wickets by giving 33 runs in four overs.

Chasing the target of 214 runs, CSK were able to make 196 runs losing 8 wickets. Of which, Daryl Mitchell made 63 runs in 34 balls, Moeen Ali hit 56 runs in 36 balls and MS Dhoni hit 26 runs (not out). From GT’s side Mohit Sharma took 3 wickets, Rahid Khan took two wickets and Umesh Yadav took one wicket.

Speaking about the points table, Chennai Super Kings presently stand at fourth position with six wins and six loses. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans stand at eighth position with five wins and seven loses.

Today, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.