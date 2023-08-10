12 kg heroin dropped by Pak drone seized in Punjab, three held 

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three drug smugglers and recovered 12 kg heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhindar Singh, Dilbag Singh and Manipal Singh.

Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams have also impounded a car in which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said following intelligence inputs that some drug smugglers have retrieved the heroin consignment dropped via drone and they are going to deliver it in a car, Amritsar Rural Police conducted a special police checking near Beharwal village.

He said when the police party signalled to stop the car, persons sitting in the car tried to flee but the police managed to nab them and recovered 12 kg heroin.

The DGP said as per preliminary investigations, the accused were in touch with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers and were supplying heroin across the state after getting it from Pakistan.

Sharing more details, SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said the trio arrested accused have been facing several criminal cases. Further investigations are on to identify Pakistan-based smugglers and persons, who were supposed to receive this consignment, he said, while adding that more recovery is expected.